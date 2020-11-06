The Splash Zone 11/6/20: Dolphins Place Myles Gaskin On Injured Reserve

The Dolphins have lost their starting running back for at least three weeks as the team placed Myles Gaskin on injured reserve yesterday. The second year running back is dealing with a knee issue and will get a few weeks to rest up and rehab his injury. Matt Breida would have been the likely candidate to see an increased role, but he is also dealing with an injury. Look for Jordan Howard to lead the way on Sunday with Patrick Laird as the pass down back.

The Dolphins travel to the desert to put their three-game winning streak on the line against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals - key matchups, schemes and personnel

Brian Flores says Miami Dolphins are not auditioning Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins coach Brian Flores disputed the idea that the team is auditioning Tua Tagovailoa in case they need a new QB.

