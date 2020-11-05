The Splash Zone 11/5/20: Austin Jackson Returns To Practice

The Dolphins got some good news yesterday as Austin Jackson was at practice for the first time since being placed on IR near the beginning of October. Jackson is eligible to come off IR before the Dolphins take on the Cardinals on Sunday. If he does come back, he should immediately slide back into the starting left tackle spot as he was having a pretty solid start to the season before getting injured.

The Dolphins welcomed a prized rookie draft pick back to practice Wednesday but may have an issue with their running game that could affect their ability to extend three-game win streak.

Need for speed! Miami Dolphins shift to faster offensive chess pieces

Jakeem Grant is the AFC special teams player of the week - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins won Tua Tagovailoa‘s debut as a starter thanks to their defense and a big play on special teams.

