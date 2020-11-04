The Splash Zone 11/4/20: Isaiah Ford Traded To New England

The Patriots will have a new slot receiver now that Isaiah Ford has been traded to them. Ford ended the 2019 season in a strong fashion and made some key catches to help the Dolphins overcome the Patriots to end that season on a high note. He wasn’t getting many chances here and with Antonio Callaway gearing to come back, those opportunities for Ford would be going down. Wish him the best, just not against the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins trade Isaiah Ford to Patriots - ProFootballTalk

The Patriots needed a receiver. The Dolphins needed to open up for opportunities for other receivers in the slot.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Chan Gailey: Tua Tagovailoa will get better and better, he just needs reps - ProFootballTalk

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s first start for the Dolphins didn’t set the world on fire.

Brian Flores on Tua Tagovailoa: Hopefully we see improvement next week - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not play particularly well on Sunday, as the Dolphins’ offense hit season lows in passing yards, total yards and first downs. But the Dolphins won anyway, thanks to stellar play by their defense and special teams.

Dolphins Running Backs

Chiefs trade DeAndre Washington to Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Chiefs signed running back DeAndre Washington in free agency this year, but they’ve decided they don’t need any more running backs.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/3/20: The One Year Turnaround - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Rams at Dolphins recap: Stock watch as Miami wins, moves to 4-3 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, coming away with a game that felt both like a dominating beatdown and a win in which Miami held on at the end to scrape by. It was an odd...

Miami Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

We are a little over one hour away from the NFL trade deadline and all 32 teams are working the phones tirelessly trying to better their team for the second half of the season. One of those teams...