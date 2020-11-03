The Splash Zone 11/3/20: The One Year Turnaround

Last year at this time the Miami Dolphins were sitting at 0-7 and were the worst team in the league. We fast forward to now and the team sits at 4-3 and are on a three game winning streak. Within this time frame, Brian Flores has managed to turn this team from among the worst teams last year to a team in the playoff hunt. The players are buying in to what Flores is preaching and it’s starting to show on gamedays.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

A 365-day turnaround: Brian Flores' Dolphins go from NFL worst to good - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With a new QB1 in Tua Tagovailoa and three straight wins, Miami's coach has his team ahead of the rebuild schedule and sneaking up on a playoff bid.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Joe Schad: Tua Tagovailoa fortunate to be aided by Dolphins defense

Tua Tagovailoa was unspectacular in his first Miami Dolphins start. But this is the perfect time for him to be starting. He's got plenty of help.

Tua Tagovailoa's first start monumental for Polynesian football community

Tua Tagovailoa's first career start for the Miami Dolphins is significant not just to the franchise but to the entire Polynesian football community. Steve Wyche talks to three Polynesian Football Hall of Fame players and one coach about the young Samoan s

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins Stats Rankings Number One Scoring Defense Week 8

Dive into the aftermath from Miami's third straight victory with snap counts, team stats, individual metrics and much more

AFC East

AFC East torch up for grabs with Patriots sputtering

Can the Bills or Dolphins grab the torch in the AFC East? Judy Battista says it’s there for the taking with the Patriots looking like a shadow of their former selves again in Week 8.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/2/20: Defense/Special Teams Lead Dolphins To Win - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Every dropback from Tua Tagovailoa’s first career start vs Los Angeles Rams - The Phinsider

THE FILM DON’T LIE!!!!