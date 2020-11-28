The Splash Zone 11/28/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Jets

The Dolphins and Jets are going to square off for the second and last time this season on Sunday. The last time these two teams met, the Dolphins came away victorious after shutting out the Jets and it was the first time we saw Tua Tagovailoa under center, even though it was near the end of the game. After the game, Tua was named the starting quarterback heading forward and won 3 of his next four starts. Speaking of Tua, the rookie is dealing with a thumb injuy that has him listed as questionable for game day.

Dolphins Jets Preview - Week 12 2020 - Keys to Victory

The Dolphins need to own the line of scrimmage to beat the Jets this weekend.

Dolphins at Jets

Latest Injuries and Updates For Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Christian Wilkins Return Tua Tagovailoa Questionable

Every game is the biggest game on the NFL schedule, but the Dolphins can check a lot of boxed with a win Sunday at the Meadowlands

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa questionable with thumb injury

Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New York Jets due to an injury to his left thumb suffered during Wednesday's practice.

The Miami Dolphins have listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa questionable for this weekend’s game against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb on a helmet during practice this week,...