The Splash Zone 11/25/20: Lesson To Be Learned In Benching

Despite being benched against the Broncos, this is still Tua Tagovailoa’s team. Quite frankly, no one was playing that well in Denver but Ryan Fitzpatrick did provide some hope before throwing his interception to end the game. Whether you agree with the decision by Brian Flores, Tua and any other player can be benched at any time if they aren’t performing up to standard. Tua still has a lot to improve on and should use this situation as fuel to help get better.

Tua Tagovailoa’s benching a lesson for young QB — and the Dolphins - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Tagovailoa needs to improve in handling pressure in the pocket, and the Dolphins need to keep their expectations realistic as he develops.

