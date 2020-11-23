The Splash Zone 11/23/20: Dolphins Get Reality Check In Denver

The Denver Broncos absolutely manhandled the Dolphins offensive and defensive lines yesterday resulting in the Broncos snapping the Dolphins five game winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t look good at all and eventually got replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick due to his performance according to Brian Flores . Time to rebound and hopefully we don’t see this version of the team again on Sunday against the Jets.

Dolphins Winning Streak Ends in Denver

The Miami Dolphins came up short at Denver and lost for the first time since October 4

Dolphins at Broncos

Tua Tagovailoa benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in 4th quarter, but remains Miami Dolphins' starting QB

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but will remain the starter next week against the Jets, coach Brian Flores said.

