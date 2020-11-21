The Splash Zone 11/21/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Broncos

The Dolphins will be heading to Mile High to face off against the Denver Broncos tomorrow. Can Miami improve their win streak to six in a row? All signs point to yes, but any team can beat another team on Sundays. The Dolphins are in a great spot right under Brian Flores and I think we all know how prepared he likes his team to be on game day and not to disrespect your opponent. Miami just has to keep doing what they’ve been doing the past month, playing complementary football and they will be fine.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Denver Broncos Week 11 2020 NFL Preview

The Dolphins are in search for their sixth-straight win with a trip out west to Denver to face the Broncos

Dolphins at Broncos

Miami Dolphins play at Denver Broncos in NFL action Sunday

The Dolphins are riding a five-game winning streak when they take on the Broncos in Denver.

Brian Flores

Flores reveals which two Dolphins are questionable for Broncos game

Brian Flores speaks with reporters before the flight to Denver for Sunday's game vs. the Broncos. Two of his players are questionable.

Dolphins Secondary

Why QBs should fear Dolphins' Xavien Howard: 'I feel like I'm just getting better' - AFC East- ESPN

Feeling good following offseason knee surgery, the Miami ballhawk is again playing like one of the NFL's best cornerbacks.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/20/20: Tua Tagovailoa Could Hit A Milestone On Sunday - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs. Broncos preview: A closer look at Denver from Mile High Report - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins travel to Colorado for a Week 11 showdown with the Denver Broncos this weekend. Miami was originally scheduled to have their bye week this weekend, an open weekend splitting the...

Dolphins vs Broncos injury report: Drew Lock, Kyle Van Noy upgraded on Thursday - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are looking fairly healthy heading into this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. While there are still plenty of players who are listed on the injured reserve or...