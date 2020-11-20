The Splash Zone 11/20/20: Tua Tagovailoa Could Hit A Milestone On Sunday

If the Tua Tagovailoa gets a win on Sunday, he will be the first rookie quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger to win their first 4 starts. The move from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua was met with some backlash, but Tua is slowly quieting the doubters. The Dolphins have a soft schedule coming up as they take on the Broncos, Jets, and Bengals before taking on the Chiefs.

The Dolphins need to pressure the pocket and own third down to leave Denver with a win.

