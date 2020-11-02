The Splash Zone 11/2/20: Defense/Special Teams Lead Dolphins To Win

It may have been Tua Tagovailoa’s first NFL start, but the Miami Dolphins defense and special teams stole the show. Jakeem Grant returned a punt return for a touchdown while the defense completely smothered the Los Angeles Rams offense for most of the game. This is a victory Brian Flores is going to love as this was a team victory and for the first time during his tenure, the team is over .500 . The Dolphins will be heading out west next week to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Dolphins knock off Rams in Tua Tagovailoa's first start - ProFootballTalk

There will be bigger days for Tua Tagovailoa if all goes according to plan in Miami, but the Dolphins will take wins regardless of how pretty their first-round pick’s numbers might be in the victory.

Miami Dolphins' defense steals show as Tua Tagovailoa wins debut against Los Angeles Rams

Tua Tagovailoa threw his first NFL touchdown, then took a step back as Miami's dominant defense carried the Dolphins past the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Dolphins Defense Dominant in 28-17 Victory Over Rams

Four first half takeaways and touchdowns from the offense, defense and special teams propels Miami to third straight win

NFL: Dolphins coach Brian Flores gets big win with Tua debut

The Dolphins won their third straight game and are now 4-3 and in second place in the AFC East.

Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert: Which rookie QB's in the best position to succeed?

Tua Tagovailoa is making his first NFL start Sunday, following in the footsteps of fellow top-10 picks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. So, which rookie QB is in the best position to succeed? Garrett Podell has the answer!

Sources -- Miami Dolphins' trove of NFL draft picks was factor in decision to start Tua Tagovailoa

One factor in the Dolphins' decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting QB is the fact that Miami owns the Texans' first- and second-round picks in next year's NFL draft, league sources told ESPN.

Emmanuel Ogbah Career High Six Sacks Andrew Van Ginkel Touchdown

Ogbah's team--leading sixth sack sparked a 21-point run in a nine-minute span for Miami, who collected its third straight win Sunday over the Rams

