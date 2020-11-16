The Splash Zone 11/16/20: Dolphins Take Care Of Business Against Chargers

It was a battle of the rookie quarterbacks with Tua Tagovailoa coming away with the team victory. The Dolphins are on a 5 game win streak and Tua has won his first three games since taking over the starting job at quarterback. We also saw another rookie have a big game as Salvon Ahmed handled the lead back duties while also scoring his first rushing touchdown. The Dolphins will be traveling to Denver next Sunday to take on the Broncos and look to add another win to their record.

Tua Tagovailoa's efficiency keeps Dolphins on winning track - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami wins its fifth game in a row, and their third with Tagovailoa, who is playing mistake-free and has the Dolphins in the thick of the playoff race.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, Andrew Van Ginkel blocked a punt and Xavien Howard intercepted Justin Herbert in Dolphins’ win over the Chargers.

The Dolphins started 1-3. They now are 6-3 — their best start since 2001 — after winning their fifth consecutive game, the last three of those started by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins defense was among the worst in the NFL at getting pressure on the quarterback. It was bad and played a large role in Miami's poor defensive play down the stretch.

