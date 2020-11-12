The Splash Zone 11/12/20: Dolphins Place Preston Williams On IR

The Dolphins have lost Preston Williams for the next three game or perhaps even longer. The team placed Williams on injured reserve yesterday after the receiver sustained a foot injury during the game against the Cardinals. Kind of a big blow when Tua Tagovailoa was showing some chemistry with Williams. Also hurts that the team just traded Isaiah Ford to the Patriots last week. There’s a number of players who could step up to fill in the void left by Williams, none more interesting than Antonio Callaway.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Chargers at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Search For Fifth Straight win vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week Preview10 2020

The Dolphins welcome rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to Hard Rock Stadium with a chance for a fifth-straight win

