The Splash Zone 10/6/20: Are We Approaching Tua Time?

After the Dolphins recent defeat to the Seahawks, the talk among fans and media is should the Dolphins start their rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa? We’ve seen Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have some solid outings during the season and it’s leaving people wondering how Tua would look under center. Brian Flores spoke with the media yesterday and pretty much stated that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter on Sunday, but Tua time seems to be creeping up on us.

It's not Tua Tagovailoa time yet for Dolphins. Here’s why, according to Brian Flores - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa, Miami’s top draft pick in April, has yet to play a down in his NFL career. And that may still be the case as Miami prepares to head across the country to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

DeVante Parker Moves to 9th in Dolphins All Time Receiving History Ranking

Parker’s ninth 100-yard game moves the receiver into ninth all-time among Miami receivers

DeVante Parker now one of best receivers in NFL

DeVante Parker of the Dolphins has as many receiving yards as anyone in last 16 games

Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions: Who played how much vs. Seahawks?

Who played a lot and who didn't for Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks and what does that tell us?

Dolphins Lose To Seahawks In Week 4 - Three Takeaways

John Congemi's takeaways from the Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.