The Splash Zone 10/5/20: Dolphins Fall To 1-3

The Seattle Seahawks are considered one of the better teams in the NFL and the Miami Dolphins were able to keep up with them yesterday. There were plenty of mistakes made, but that is to be expected with a young football team. Sort of disappointed the offense couldn’t capitalize on some drives against a banged up Seahawks defense. Next week, the Dolphins will travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

