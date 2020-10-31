The Splash Zone 10/31/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Rams

The Tua Tagovailoa era kicks off tomorrow when the Miami Dolphins face off against the Los Angeles Rams. This is going to be a tough task for the rookie quarterback as the Rams boast a tough defense led by Aaron Donald. If Donald wasn’t bad enough, the wide receivers are going to have to deal with Jalen Ramsey also. It’s not an easy test, but win or lose it will be great to see Tua out on the field.

Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Rams Preview Week 8 NFL 2020

Go inside the key matchups, stats, pre-game notes and everything you need to know for Dolphins-Rams Sunday from Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa’s First Start For Miami Will Test His Hip – CBS Miami

When Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa takes to the field on Sunday as the team's starting quarterback he knows a hit is coming his way.

