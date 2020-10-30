The Splash Zone 10/30/20: Jason Sanders Earns Monthly Honor

Jason Sanders has not missed a field goal yet and for that accomplishment, he has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. This is the second time Sanders has earned this recognition as he earned it last December also. Sanders has been a weapon all season and hopefully that keeps up with the quarterback change taking effect on Sunday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jason Sanders boots his way to AFC special teams player of the month - ProFootballTalk

There’s a new quarterback in Miami this week, but there’s no need for a new kicker.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Dolphins play Los Angeles Rams in NFL action

Tua Tagovailoa makes his NFL starting debut Sunday against the Rams at Hard Rock Stadium

As First NFL Start Looms, Tua Tagovailoa Says He’s Not Caught Up In The Hype – CBS Miami

Tua Tagovailoa's days as a student were recent enough that he remembers how to cram for a test, which is what he has been doing lately.

Dolphins Defense

Bobby McCain Captain and Quarterback of the Miami Dolphins Defense

Bringing together the locker room and producing on Sundays, the quarterback of Miami’s defense says a life in sports taught him how to communicate and lead

Rams at Dolphins

Rams at Dolphins - Week 8 - Keys to Victory

Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start this Sunday against the LA Rams.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/29/20: Dolphins Extend Adam Shaheen - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Jason Sanders captures AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for October - The Phinsider

Miami’s most consistent player made all 11 of his field goal attempts in September.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s demotion, Trade rumors, and the beginning of the Tua Tagovailoa Era - The Phinsider

It’s Tua Time!