The Splash Zone 10/28/20: The Tua Tagovailoa Era Begins Sunday

On Sunday against the Rams we will get our first real look at a Tua Tagovailoa led offense. Brian Flores named Tua the Dolphins new starter last week which left the fans excited but pundits were skeptical as Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t playing that bad. Either way, Tua is now the starting quarterback and will usher in a new era for the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa era begins: What to expect from Dolphins' rookie QB - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

One of the most anticipated moments of Week 8 will be when Miami's first-round pick plays. Cameron Wolfe breaks down the hype, changes and more.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Brian Flores dismisses Ryan Fitzpatrick trade talks as QB remains unsure of future - CBSSports.com

Flores deferred trade questions to the general manager as Fitzpatrick is unsure of future in Miami

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/27/20: Dolphins Rookie Progress Report - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Could the Miami Dolphins trade Ryan Fitzpatrick? - The Phinsider

Anything is possible

2016 Dolphins Have Company In This Year’s Bears - The Phinsider

We all remember how exciting the 2016 season was for us, as Dolphin fans. Some of the groundwork for the team’s success that year was laid months earlier, in the draft, when left tackle Laremy...