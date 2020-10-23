The Splash Zone 10/23/20: Dolphins Bring In Malik McDowell For A Tryout

The Dolphins appear to be looking for help along the defensive line or are just doing their due diligence. The team brought in former Seattle Seahawk, Malik McDowell, for a tryout during the week but nothing has come of it yet. McDowell was a second round pick back in 2017 and has not played a single down in the NFL. This is due to him being in an accident before his rookie year of training camp followed by a few legal incidents. Not sure if he’ll be on the Dolphins roster anytime soon but we have seen Brian Flores take chances on players like McDowell before.

Dolphins bring Malik McDowell in for a tryout - ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in former second-round defensive tackle Malik McDowell for a tryout, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa says being healthy enough to start was a journey - ProFootballTalk

Tua Tagovailoa is now the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, 11 months after suffering a hip injury so bad there were fears it could jeopardize his career.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Emmanuel Ogbah Fourth in the NFL Sacks Learned Work Ethic From His Father Richard in Native Lagos Nigeria

Living in Lagos, Nigeria until he was nine years old, Emmanuel Ogbah wanted to capitalize on his father's sacrifice to move his family to the United States

