The Splash Zone 10/22/20: Why Brian Flores Made The Switch At QB

The Miami Dolphins are on a 2 game win streak, are one game back from the Bills in the division, and Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t playing that bad. Brian Flores met with the media yesterday and simply said it was best for the team by starting Tua Tagovailoa. It would appear the plan was to start Tua after the team’s bye week, but with the schedule being moved around it just happened a bit sooner. This is the most excited I’ve been for this team in a long time as a new era is about to begin on November 1st.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says starting Tua Tagovailoa is what's best for team

Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he thinks it best to move to start QB Tua Tagovailoa. "He's gotten more comfortable," Flores said of the rookie. "We're comfortable and confident that he'll be able to competitive in those games when that time comes."

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins’ quarterback decision draws range of reaction | Miami Herald

A look at reaction — internally and externally — to the Miami Dolphins’ decision to start Tua Tagovailoa. Also, one thing Tagovailoa has done to prepare.

NFL: Tua Tagovailoa's promotion shows Dolphins want playoffs

Miami is suddenly a team to be seen with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm and poised to be a huge star.

Brian Flores: Starting Tua Tagovailoa at QB 'the best thing for' the Dolphins

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said now was the best time to start rooking Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick on benching: "My heart just hurt all day" - ProFootballTalk

Ever since the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the first round this April, Ryan Fitzpatrick has said all the right things when it comes to acknowledging that the rookie is the future of the quarterback position in Miami.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Ted Karras Free Agent Signing Paying Dividends On the Field Communication and Leadership

Ted Karras pitched a pass protection shutout Sunday and earned praise from his coaches on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins News 10/21/20: Tua Tagovailoa Named Starting Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores Zigs when You Think he’s Going to Zag - The Phinsider

Yesterday, was just an ordinary Tuesday for the Dolphins during their bye week. Nothing really new to speak of if you think about it. I found the tweet about the ratings spiking when Tua went in at...

Brian Flores: Starting Tua ‘best thing for the team’ - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have moved to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, allowing the fifth-overall pick to take the reins of the offense from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The...

Thank you, Ryan Fitzpatrick | Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Tua Tagovailoa Era has officially started.

And for Dolphins fans, this is an exciting time.

But lost in the transition from the 37-year old journeyman to the young Samoan Southpaw is that the M...

