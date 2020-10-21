The Splash Zone 10/21/20: Tua Tagovailoa Named Starting Quarterback

I am sure you have already heard, but the Dolphins are making a quarterback change. That’s right, Tua Tagovailoa has been named the starter and will take over those duties next week against the Rams, after the team’s bye week. This sort of came out of nowhere as Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t playing that bad. But perhaps the plan was to start Tua after the bye week.

Source - Miami Dolphins naming Tua Tagovailoa starting quarterback

The Dolphins are naming Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Xavien Howard NFL's Best Ball Hawk

The Dolphins cornerback has been targeted eight times combined in the last two games without allowing a reception as the Dolphins shutout the Jets 24-0

