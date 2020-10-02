The Splash Zone 10/2/20: Dolphins Injury Update

We have a few injury updates to go through, including Tua Tagovailoa still no where to be seen due to an illness. In bigger news though, Byron Jones returned to practice on a limited basis after missing last weeks game against the Jaguars. The secondary had a ton of good news yesterday as Xavien Howard and Clayton Fejedelem were full participants. The Dolphins are going to need all the secondary help they can get on Sunday with Russell Wilson coming to town.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Byron Jones returns to practice, but Tua Tagovailoa remains out - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins saw cornerback Byron Jones return to practice Thursday. He was limited.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins provide framework for diverse leadership on, off field

Headed by Brian Flores and Chris Grier, the only Black coach and Black general manager duo in the NFL, the Dolphins are a model for inclusive hiring.

Brian Flores Gives $50,000 to Help Support Technology in Schools

Flores recently donated $50,000 to the team’s Social Impact Committee’s efforts to assist with wireless and infrastructure technology in the public-school system.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins weighing options as Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed his second straight practice Thursday due to an illness -- which coach Brian Flores stressed is not related to COVID-19. Tagovailoa came down with a fever earlier this week, causing him to miss Wednesday’s session and appear on the injury report

Dolphins Linebackers

Jerome Baker's Versatility and Leadership Keeps Him On the Field

The Dolphins third-year linebacker has only missed six defensive snaps this year; we talked to his coaches about what makes him invaluable to the defense

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins CB Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) returns to practice.

Could Byron Jones return in time to help Miami's defense against a loaded Seahawks offense?

