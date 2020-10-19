The Splash Zone 10/19/20: Dolphins Move To 3-3 After Beating Jets

For the first time under Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins are a .500 football team. The Dolphins shutout the Jets yesterday and we even got a glimpse of Tua Tagovailoa. It wasn’t in dominant fashion, but the team came away with a win in a game they were supposed to win in. The team gets a bye next week, before taking on the Los Angeles Rams on November 1st.

Dolphins crush Adam Gase and Jets as Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut

The Miami Dolphins embarrassed the New York Jets and former Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

