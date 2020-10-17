The Splash Zone 10/17/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Jets

The Jets may not have a win and may be the worst team in the league at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly. Many have been calling this a “free win” but I have seen too many of those games backfire on the favored team. By all means, the Dolphins are the better team and I don’t see a Brian Flores led team underestimating their opponents. I fully expect the Dolphins to control this game just like they did last week against the 49ers.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins New York Jets Week 6 Preview

A change in plans means it's suddenly Jets Week; a look at the key matchups and details you need for game day

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why Miami Dolphins players love Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'He's the man' - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The veteran quarterback, who last week had the best total QBR rating of all QBs this season, exudes energy, confidence and fun with his team.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux Placed on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/16/20: Kyle Van Noy Practices, Uncertain For Sunday Though - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Prediction for Jets at Dolphins: Pain - The Phinsider

What a whirlwind the last 24 hours+ have been. Honestly, I haven’t checked my phone so many times in one day for something sports-related in a very long time. From all the fake big-time journalists...

Dolphins place Davon Godchaux on injured reserve - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday they placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve. Godchaux sustained a biceps injury in last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury...

Miami’s Fitzpatrick among PFF’s top-rated quarterbacks when blitzed - The Phinsider

The Dolphins offense has had a bit of Fitzmagic when facing the blitz in 2020.