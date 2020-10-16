The Splash Zone 10/16/20: Kyle Van Noy Practices, Uncertain For Sunday Though

Good news! Kyle Van Noy practiced yesterday. Bad news, he may not play Sunday against the Jets. Van Noy has been dealing with a groin injury he suffered during the game against the 49ers this past Sunday. If he happens to be active thought, it may be in a limited role.

Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy practices, but might not play vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is dealing with a groin injury, returned to practice Thursday, but there's no guarantee he will play against the Jets on Sunday.

Brian Flores

Dolphins are favored for first time under Brian Flores - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have won some of their 21 games since Brian Flores became their head coach and they’ve lost others, but one thing has remained the same for all of them.

Dolphins Running Backs

Report: Le’Veon Bell choosing between Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Running back Le’Veon Bell became a free agent when the Jets released him on Wednesday, but it doesn’t sound like he will be one for long.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins Secondary Creating Takeaways Interceptions No Fly Zone

The Dolphins veterans in the defensive backfield showed out Sunday, but nobody will accept the credit

