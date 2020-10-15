The Splash Zone 10/15/20: Jason Sanders Takes Home Weekly Honor

After another stellar performance, Jason Sanders is taking home the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He is Mr. Perfect so far this season as he is 14-14 on field goals and 11-11 on extra points. If he keeps it up, he could be taking home some more honors by the end of the month.

Still perfect, Jason Sanders picks up a special teams player of the week honor - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders still hasn’t missed this season, and his perfect game on Sunday earned him an NFL honor.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chan Gailey's Relationship Dolphins Explosive Offense

Chan Gailey detailed his relationship with Miami's quarterback and the audible Ryan Fitzpatrick called Sunday that impressed the Dolphins Offensive Coordinator

Dolphins Pass Rush and Coverage Pair Perfectly in Blowout Win in San Francisco

Dolphins coordinators and defensive assistants met with the media Tuesday to break down Sunday's win and the complementary nature of the defense's showing

