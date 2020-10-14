The Splash Zone 10/14/20: Davon Godchaux Suffers Bicep Injury

The Dolphins could be without Davon Godchaux for the rest of the season. The starting defensive lineman suffered a biceps injury and is getting a second opinion on it before determining if he will be back this year or not. Reports are that he will miss a few months and don’t rule out him being back by the end of the year. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Godchaux has started every game for the Dolphins and this injury comes at a bad time as he is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores on fake punt: We don't sit on leads - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins already appeared to have Sunday’s game against the 49ers in hand when they ran a fake punt while leading 30-14 in the second half on Sunday.

Brian Flores: No point in playing Tua Tagovailoa in mop-up duty - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins led by 26 points when they got the ball back with 4:09 remaining Sunday. It seemed like a perfect time for Tua Tagovailoa to make his NFL debut.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, Byron Jones show potential to be top CB duo - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With both players healthy and on the field together, the Miami pair flashed glimpses of greatness in Sunday’s Week 5 win at San Francisco.

Dolphins Special Teams

Sanders off to Record-Setting Start ... With Maybe More to Come

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been perfect on field goal and extra points through the first five weeks of the 2020 season

