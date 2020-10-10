The Splash Zone 10/10/20: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The 49ers

The Dolphins will be heading out west to take on the 49ers tomorrow for an evening game. The team had to make some roster moves yesterday though as they added Austin Jackson to IR and brought up Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad. The loss of Jackson is gong to sting as he was quietly having a solid rookie season at left tackle. Sounds like the 49ers will have their starting QB back as Jimmy Garoppolo was named the starter by Kyle Shanahan.

Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers Week 5 NFL Preview 2020

The Dolphins travel cross-country to take on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers team

Dolphins at 49ers - Week 5 - Keys to Victory

John Congemi breaks down his keys for Sunday's Week 5 matchup in San Francisco.

Dolphins putting Austin Jackson on IR - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are in no rush to replace quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he’s a little less secure today in other ways.

