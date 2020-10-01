The Splash Zone 10/1/20: Tua Tagovailoa Misses Practice Due To Illness

The Dolphins rookie quarterback was no where to be seen yesterday. But according to Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with an illness that was not coronavirus related. If for whatever reason this illness becomes sever, the Dolphins could call up Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to backup Ryan Fitzpatrick on gameday.

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Misses Practice Because Of Illness – CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed practice Wednesday because of an illness that wasn't related to the coronavirus, coach Brian Flores said.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins take few penalties. Here's the secret.

The Dolphins were atrocious at committing penalties under Adam Gase. Then Brian Flores arrived.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Schad: Tua's Dolphins offensive line will give him fighting chance

Cringe watching Joe Burrow take hits? Tua's rebuilt Miami Dolphins offensive line will give him a chance to stay upright

Dolphins Linebackers

The Blitz: The More You Can Do

Linebacker Jerome Baker's versatility and leadership has an impact on all three levels of the defense

Seahawks at Dolphins

UM's Dallas, Homer excite Seahawks' Carroll

Seattle's Pete Carroll describes what it's lke to have a QB as hot as Russell Wilson, talks about his two UM backs and much more.

