The Splash Zone 1/9/20: A Simplified Offense

For reasons I still don’t know, the Dolphins switched offensive coordinators as the team got rid of Chad O’Shea, who did really well with what he had as the offense improved over the second half of the season. His replacement is Chan Gailey who has worked with Ryan Fitzpatrick before and will look to implement a new offense for this young team, one that is simpler to pick up.

Miami Dolphins want simplified offense for fast comprehension | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are going to shelve their 2019 offense which was a borrowed from the New England Patriots and new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey expects to install an offense that is easier to grasp.

Oregon’s Herbert will join Hurts, Love at Senior Bowl | Miami Herald

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert — a potential top-10 pick — has agreed to participate in the Senior Bowl.

