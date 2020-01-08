The Splash Zone 1/8/20: Flores Hires New Defensive Backs Coach

Per reports, Brian Flores has found his new defensive backs coach and boy is it a surprise. Flores bypassed the NFL and collegiate ranks and picked up a high school football coach. Yes, you read that correctly, a high school coach. Curt Kuntz, the former Struthers High School head coach, will now be coaching up the Dolphins secondary.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins hire assistant coach from high school ranks – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have reached into the high school ranks for their latest hire, but coach Brian Flores isn't straying far from his Patriots roots in doing so. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are hiring Curt Kuntz as a defensive backs coach.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins Offseason

