The Splash Zone 1/7/20: Dolphin Fans Rejoice As Tua Tagovailoa Declares For NFL Draft

At an Alabama press conference yesterday, Tua Tagovailoa officially stated he would be entering the 2020 NFL Draft. A majority of Dolphin fans have declared Tua as the savior of the Dolphins and they couldn’t be more excited about this news. A lot can still happen between now and the draft and we are still aren’t sure how healthy Tua’s hip will be by then. But if he’s there at 5 or the Dolphins trade up for him, take him if he is your guy.

Alabama Crimson Tide junior QB Tua Tagovailoa announced that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft during a press conference on Monday. The quarterback could be a first-round option at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins have vacancies on their coaching staff after Brian Flores fired several assistants and he is taking an unorthodox path to possibly filling some of those openings.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Dolphins are loaded with picks at the top of this year’s draft.

Finishing up the time sensitive Non-Tua Mock

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is January 20th. However, no decision means more to the Dolphins and their fan base, than what Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa ultimately...

