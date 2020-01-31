The Splash Zone 1/31/20: Preston Williams Looking To Rebound After Injury

For the first half of the season, undrafted rookie Preston Williams was the Dolphins reception leader. Unfortunately Williams suffered a knee injury at the beginning of November and was out for the rest of the season. If he can come back healthy, he and DeVante Parker could be a tough tandem to handle for opposing secondaries.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Preston Williams Wants To Build On Great Rookie Season

The young wide receiver is looking forward to year two in the NFL.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2020 NFL Draft: Best NFL team fits for Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jacob Eason - CBSSports.com

NFL teams searching for their franchise quarterback do not have to look any further

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Players Busy During Super Bowl Week

From community service to media row, a lot has been happening in Miami this week.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/30/20: Finding The Right Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Tua Tagovailoa talks injury, upcoming CT scan, and Dan Marino’s comments - The Phinsider

First-round draft-prospect Tua Tagovailoa, formerly the quarterback for Alabama, sat down with Mackenzie Salmon from USA Today Sports today to discuss his health and his playing time with Alabama....