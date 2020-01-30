The Splash Zone 1/30/20: Finding The Right Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love. These names have been linked to the Dolphins and any one of those three could be selected by the team at #5 during the NFL Draft. If the Dolphins select a quarterback, they are going to have to sit behind the bearded wonder, Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins have a ton of picks to work with, but the most important one is getting that quarterback who can raise this young team to a different level.

Dolphins' QB situation: Interest in Tua Tagovailoa, FitzMagic's return - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

With the expected return of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and the eye on drafting a franchise signal-caller, Miami continues to set up for 2020.

Brian Flores

‘Everything I learned to be successful in life’: Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins forever grateful for mentorship of their high school coaches - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins players and coaches and Pro Football Hall of Famers tip their cap to high school coaches for the impact made on their lives.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Honored For Their Diversity

The Dolphins will be receiving the Paul J. Tagliabue Award; the award honors industry leaders for diversity.

