The Splash Zone 1/3/20: Mock Draft Prospects Linked To Dolphins

NFL draft prospects linked to the Miami Dolphins in mock drafts - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

See who draft analysts have the Miami Dolphins taking with the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23.

Zach Thomas

The HOF Case For Zach Thomas

Here are the reasons why Zach Thomas should become the 11th member of the Dolphins to earn his place in Canton.

Andy Cohen: Zach Thomas Deserves Spot In Canton

The Dolphins legend was a giant in this game and one of the best linebackers this league has ever seen.

Zach Thomas Named Pro Football HOF 2020 Finalist

The former Dolphins linebacker was among the 15 players selected from the list of 25 semifinalists.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Christian Wilkins Enjoys Learning Experience During Rookie Season

Wilkins led all rookie defensive lineman in tackles.

Dolphins Offseason

Schad: What if Tua Tagovailoa actually goes back to school? Don’t panic. - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins have the assets to adjust accordingly.

Habib: How does one pick Miami Dolphins all-decade team after these 10 seasons of mediocrity? (Hint: It wasn’t easy) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Defensive end Cameron Wake is the easiest selection for the Dolphins’ all-decade team of the 2010s.

Miami Dolphins News 1/2/20: Stephen Ross & Chris Grier Attend Citrus Bowl - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2019 Miami Dolphins defensive review - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 season started with seven straight losses, but ended with the team winning five of their last nine games, three of their last five, and two-straight to end the year,...

Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to announce NFL draft decision on Monday - The Phinsider

Will Tua declare for the 2020 NFL draft or return to Alabama for his senior season?

NFL Hall of Fame Finalists Announced for Class of 2020: ZACH THOMAS IS A FINALIST!!!! - The Phinsider

The NFL has announced the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class of 2020. Five of the 15 finalists will be elected to the Class of 2020 with a vote coming on the Saturday...