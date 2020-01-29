The Splash Zone 1/29/20: Dolphins Workout Alex Collins

The Dolphins are in need of a makeover at the running back position. If i am looking at the stats correctly, 6 different running backs carried the ball for the Dolphins during the 2019 season and none of them were even the leading rusher, that belongs to Ryan Fitzpatrick. The team worked out Alex Collins yesterday and would provide some depth to a young running back room.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins worked out Alex Collins – ProFootballTalk

Six NFL players ran for more yards individually than the Dolphins did as a team during the 2019 season, which makes the ground game one obvious area for the team to address this offseason. That effort is not waiting until free agency opens in March.

Former Dolphins

Sam Madison will be coaching for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins alumnus will be coaching for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/28/20: Zach Thomas Deserves The Hall Of Fame - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins to host New England Patriots in Mexico City in 2020 - The Phinsider

UPDATE 9:45:

Dave Hyde of the Sun Sentinel is reporting that the report is ‘not true’.

2020 NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

NFL Draft experts, reporters and analysts predict who the Dolphins will select in this year's draft.

Dolphins work out free agent Alex Collins, CFL star Chris Streveler - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are keeping busy this January working out potential talent.