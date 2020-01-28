The Splash Zone 1/28/20: Zach Thomas Deserves The Hall Of Fame

The day before the Super Bowl, 5 out of the 15 modern-era players will be chosen to receive their gold jackets and be etched into NFL history. 5 players will be selected for the 2020 Hall of Fame class and among them is former star linebacker, Zach Thomas. The former Dolphin averaged 136 tackles per season and his stats are very comparable to Brian Urlacher, who is in the Hall of Fame. I am sure every Dolphin fan will be rooting for Thomas to get in, because he deserves it.

Miami Dolphins: ‘Small-talent kid’ Zach Thomas on the brink of biggest call of all, from Hall of Fame - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Zach Thomas, on if the Hall of Fame comes calling Saturday: ‘Wow, man. I haven’t even thought that far up.’

Zach Thomas

Trace Armstrong: Zach Thomas ‘Willed Himself Into Being A Hall Of Fame Player’

Armstrong discussed his former teammate's incredible career on The Audible.

Stephen Ross

Super Bowl LIV: How Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will profit | Fox Business

Ross' windfall is tied to Hard Rock Stadium, the host venue of the upcoming title game on Feb. 2 and regular-season home of the Dolphins.

