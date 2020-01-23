The Splash Zone 1/23/20: Miami Dolphins Would Love To Land Joe Burrow

The Dolphins would love to have Joe Burrow on their team for next season and the same goes for the other 31 NFL teams. The LSU quarterback dominated the college competition this year and SHOULD go first overall to the Bengals. We learned last year that Stephen Ross fell in love with Tua Tagovailoa and now this year he covets Joe Burrow. Well the Dolphins can likely land Tua, but Burrow is a pipe dream unless the Bengals take someone else at #1 or surprisingly trade down.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins reportedly covet presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow; Miami owns No. 5 overall pick - CBSSports.com

Miami wants Joe Burrow in a Dolphins uniform

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins fully expect Ryan Fitzpatrick back next season – ProFootballTalk

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said at the end of the 2019 season that he didn't expect "a difficult decision" about returning to play in 2020, but he hasn't provided any update to his plans since the start of January.

Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl Returns To South Florida For First Time Since Renovations

Hard Rock Stadium will host Super Bowl LIV to finish the 2019-20 NFL season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/22/20: Jim Caldwell Not Returning To Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

NFL Mock Draft Season Positional Report: Wide Receivers - The Phinsider

A reverse look at the importance of what is needed for the Miami Dolphins this April