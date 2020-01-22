The Splash Zone 1/22/20: Jim Caldwell Not Returning To Dolphins

The Dolphins are still going through some coaching changes as another coach will not be coming back for next season. Jim Caldwell, the assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach, will not be back and is expected to resume coaching again. I assume Caldwell was expected to help/mentor the offensive side of the ball with Chad O’Shea, but with Chan Gailey taking that role, it appears Caldwell will look elsewhere and should garner a ton of interest around the league.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jim Caldwell leaves Dolphins having never coached team

Jim Caldwell never coached a game for the Dolphins. He took an indefinite leave in July due to an undisclosed health issue and did not return to his on-field role.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Top Five: Getting To Know New DC Josh Boyer

Josh Boyer was promoted to Defensive Coordinator after his first season under Head Coach Brian Flores.

AC In The AM: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Good One In Chan Gailey

Chan Gailey's experience and success in the NFL will help Brian Flores and the Dolphins.

Top Five: Getting To Know New OC Chan Gailey

Five quick facts you need to know about new Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Source: Dolphins would love to land Joe Burrow – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins didn't make the playoffs at 5-11. They wouldn't have made the playoffs if they'd gone 1-15, obviously. But they would have been in position to get the guy they covet most at the top of the draft.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/21/20: Chad O’Shea Heads To Cleveland - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins officially announce Chan Gailey, other coaching hires - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins on Monday official announced several coaching hires and a promotion. The moves, all of which were already reported but not yet made official, complete a shake up of head coach...

2020 Senior Bowl: 10 NFL Draft Prospects to watch—Defense - The Phinsider

Here are 10 NFL Draft prospects that should be on the Dolphins’ radar-for one reason or another- this week in mobile

Miami Dolphins News 1/21/20: Chad O’Shea Heads To Cleveland - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.