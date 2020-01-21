The Splash Zone 1/21/20: Chad O’Shea Heads To Cleveland

The most surprising coaching move for the Dolphins was the firing of Chad O’Shea. In the last two months, the offense was pretty competent with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. A day after the season was over, Brian Flores decided to change up his staff by hiring Chan Gailey to oversee the offense. Some thought O’Shea could potentially head back to the Patriots but instead he will be heading to the Browns to coach up Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Browns add Chad O’Shea to coaching staff – ProFootballTalk

The Browns have made an addition to their offensive coaching staff. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have hired former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea. O'Shea spent last season running the offense in Miami, but was dispatched by the team at the end of the regular season.

Former Dolphins

With FA looming, Ryan Tannehill 'in shock' after loss - NFL.com

Ryan Tannehill was "in shock a little bit" after Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. As for the future, the impending free agent said he'll take a "step back" in regards to returning to the Titans.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins Promote Josh Boyer, add 5 assistant coaches

The Dolphins have promoted Josh Boyer to Defensive Coordinator.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

