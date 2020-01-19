The Splash Zone 1/19/20: New Coaching Hires Lack NFL Experience

105 combined years of NFL experience walked out the door with Brian Flores retooling his coaching staff. 34 years were brought back in with the new coaching hires. As we learned during the season, Flores is anything but conventional. We can go back to the beginning of training camp when he canned Pat Flaherty after couple of practices. Is experience great to have? Yes. But you have to get your start somewhere and I think it’s awesome that Flores wants to take these kinds of chances.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Habib: NFL experience takes massive hit as Miami Dolphins revamp coaching staff - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

As 105 seasons of NFL coaching experience walk out the door, the Dolphins are set to bring in coaches with just 34 years’ experience as replacements.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/17/20: Dolphins Coaching Overhaul - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

New author joining The Phinsider staff - The Phinsider

It is time to expand the staff again, with another new author joining the site. Later today, the first article from Collin Sturchio will appear on the front page. Collin is a communications student...

Why Are Fans Upset With New Coordinators, Coaches? - The Phinsider

So, the Dolphins, like virtually every other NFL team, every year, have retooled their coaching staff, replacing both their offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as several position...

Retain, Tag, or Let Walk? - Clive Walford - The Phinsider

It’s free agency season! Who stays and who goes?

2020 East-West Shrine Game: 10 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch - The Phinsider

Here are 10 NFL Draft prospects that can help the Miami Dolphins