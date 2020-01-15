The Splash Zone 1/15/20: Finding The Dolphins Next Franchise Quarterback

It never worked out between the Dolphins and Ryan Tannehill. There were a ton of ups and downs and both have moved on. Tannehill will now be starting for the Titans in the AFC Championship game and I will be be rooting for him, he was a class act during his time with the Dolphins. Speaking of the Dolphins, they still have not found their future starter and could look towards this years draft or perhaps even next years.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ryan Tannehill found his team, now the Dolphins need to find their QB - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

When Miami dealt him to Tennessee in March, it was "time to move on," as owner Stephen Ross said. Now, it's time to get a game-changer under center.

Dolphins Offseason

2020 NFL mock drafts have running backs in mix for Dolphins | Miami Herald

Mock drafts for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft are out and some have the Miami Dolphins looking to select a running back with their second (No. 18 overall) of three first-round selections.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/14/20: Jerry Schuplinski Also Heading To The Giants - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What Last Weekend’s Playoff Games Taught Us Dolphins’ Fans - The Phinsider

Lessons learned and other tidbits

On the Anniversary of Perfection - Dive In The Fish Tank - The Phinsider

Dive into the Fish Tank with Csonka, Little and Morris