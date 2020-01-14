The Splash Zone 1/14/20: Jerry Schuplinski Also Heading To The Giants

Welp, another coach is bolting out the door as Jerry Schuplinski will be the new quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants. He was the assistant quarterbacks coach under Flores, but with Jim Caldwell not with the team, Schuplinski held down the quarterbacks room. It was reported a couple days ago that the Dolphins had hired Robby White as the new quarterbacks and has worked under new offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey.

New York Giants to hire Dolphins’ assistant Schuplinski | Miami Herald

The Giants have raided the Dolphins’ coaching staff two times in as many days. Their latest hire: Jerry Schuplinski, who will be New York’s quarterbacks coach.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins' 2020 NFL draft first-round selections - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins' three first-round selections are now set for 2020 NFL draft.

