The Splash Zone 1/13/20: Patrick Graham To Giants, Josh Boyer Promoted

Th Dolphins will now have two different coordinators for the upcoming season. Patrick Graham is heading to the New York Giants to be their new defensive coordinator under Joe Judge. Brian Flores didn’t wait long to name his replacement as he promoted cornerbacks coach, Josh Boyer, to be the teams new defensive coordinator.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is leaving the team and will take over the same position for the New York Giants. Miami will promote cornerbacks and defensive pass game coordinator Josh Boyer to the position.

Dolphins Offseason

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

