The Splash Zone 1/12/20: Giants Request Permission To Interview Patrick Graham For DC

What a weird offseason for the Dolphins coaching staff. First there was Chad O’Shea getting fired and being replaced by Chan Gailey. Then Flores goes out and hires a high school and collegiate coach. Now the Dolphins defensive coordinator could be heading out as the Giants have requested permission to talk to Patrick Graham. The Dolphins still have to allow Graham to talk to them, but it appears they may just grant him the permission to interview. Definitely a strange coaching offseason for the Dolphins so far.

Giants news: New York requests permission to interview Dolphins DC

The New York Giants have requested permission to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their defensive coordinator opening.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

