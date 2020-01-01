The Splash Zone 1/1/20: Dolphins Bring In Chan Gailey To Run Offense

I was shocked when I woke up and saw the Brian Flores had already found someone to run the offense. Was even more shocked when I saw Chan Gailey’s name. It will be nice for Brian Flores to have a veteran coordinator on the offensive side of the ball and it seems Gailey is another one of those coaches that just knows how to deal with his players.

Dolphins coax Chan Gailey out of retirement for OC job - NFL.com

A day after firing Chad O'Shea following his first season, the Dolphins will make Chan Gailey its new coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: DeVante Parker, fellow receivers were top unit on team in 2019 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Six different receivers combined to catch 221 of the Dolphins’ 371 passes for 2,805 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Sign Eight To Futures Contracts

These players signed futures contracts: Jake Carlock, Terrill Hanks, Andy Jones, Chris Myarick, Chidi Okeke, Durval Queiroz Neto, T.J. Rahming and Terry Wright.

Dolphins Offseason

2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Miami - CBSSports.com

With their 2019 season over, it's time for Dolphins fans to turn their attention to the draft

Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores are happy with direction of the team

The 2019 season was highlighted with big wins over the Eagles and Patriots.

Miami Dolphins News 12/31/19: Chris Grier And Brian Flores Meet With Media - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins surprising 27-24 victory over the New England Patriots, Xavien Howard’s arrest, and the rumors surrounding Jerry Schuplinski (Podcast) - The Phinsider

Report: Dolphins to hire Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator - The Phinsider

The AFC East has always been incestuous, with coaches and players often moving from one team within the division to another. Last year, the Miami Dolphins stole New England Patriots linebackers/de...