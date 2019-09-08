The Splash Zone 9/8/19: Dolphins 2019 Season Begins Against Ravens

Media and fans aren’t expecting the Dolphins to win their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and it makes sense considering the purge this roster has gone through during the offseason. I won’t be shocked when this team comes away with a loss but I will be very impressed if they come away with a win.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins open season vs. Baltimore Ravens hoping to defy lowest expectations ever - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

‘Watch us Sunday,’ linebacker and captain Jerome Baker says to fans who’d rather see the Dolphins lose to obtain the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins extend Jesse Davis’ contract – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins announced that offensive lineman Jesse Davis has signed a contract extension through 2022. The extension is for three years and worth $15 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Davis signed an exclusive rights tender worth $645,000 in the offseason.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/7/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Ravens - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Jesse Davis signs contract extension - The Phinsider

Just as expected, the Miami Dolphins have signed their Week 1 starting left tackle to a contract extension, keeping him a member of the team and preventing free agency from being an issue. Of...

How to watch Ravens at Dolphins? Stream, TV coverage, odds, weather info and more - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 regular season begins on Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens. This year looks to be a season of rebuilding for Miami, with the team positioning themselves with...

What The Dolphins Should Know About Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - The Phinsider

We all know about the coveted Ravens defense, but what about the leader on the other side of the ball?