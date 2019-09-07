The Splash Zone 9/7/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Ravens

The Dolphins 2019 season will kickoff tomorrow against the Ravens. Baltimore feels they have their future franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson while Miami’s quarterback situation is a tad murky. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the time being with Josh Rosen waiting in the wings. Despite trading away some of their best players, the new coaching staff believe they can be a winning football team, but it has been a tough sale towards the fans.

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins vs. Ravens

John Congemi breaks down his keys for this weekend's season opener.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens both wondering which Ryan Fitzpatrick will show up Sunday - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Brian Flores doesn’t want Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw a steady stream of check-downs. But he doesn’t want his QB throwing into traffic, either.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins add OT J’Marcus Webb, cousin of former All-Pro Richmond Webb - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

J’Marcus Webb says he’s a fast learner, so we may see him Sunday against Baltimore.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris lining up at defensive end and outside linebacker in new defense - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Charles Harris has been a disappointment since the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the first round out of Missouri in 2017

Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins: “I’m not rolling over for anybody” – ProFootballTalk

During his four years at Clemson, Christian Wilkins lost four games. As the Dolphins defensive tackle prepares for his rookie season, it's with the realization that many expect him to match that before October.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins: Linebacker Raekwon McMillan back from injury and expected to play against Baltimore Ravens - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Raekwon McMillan is expected to be one of four linebackers in the Miami Dolphins’ new 3-4 defense, along with Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, and Charles Harris.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Young Nucleus Gives This Team Hope

Andy Cohen analyzes the young talent on the Dolphins before the season opener.

Graziano - Do the Dolphins have a plan? Here's what we found

The Dolphins aren't "tanking" in the sense of trying to lose games on purpose. They have a long-term strategy to build a sustainable winner.

Habib: Miami Dolphins going nowhere until they quit being NFL’s drama kings - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

If new Dolphins coach Brian Flores is to succeed, the focus has to shift to what happens on the field, not the bizarre happenings that always seem to follow this team.

Former Dolphins

In My Own Words | Greg Camarillo vs. Baltimore Ravens

Greg Camarillo looks back at his game-winning OT touchdown against the Ravens in 2007.

