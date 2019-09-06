The Splash Zone 9/6/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Can Make History On Sunday

If Ryan Fitzpatrick throws a touchdown he will make NFL history. When, and if, Fitzpatrick throws his first touchdown for the Miami Dolphins, he will be the first player in history to have thrown a touchdown for eight different teams. That’s actually a pretty amazing stat when you think about it.

Ryan Fitzpatrick embracing chance to make history on Sunday – ProFootballTalk

Ryan Fitzpatrick was joined in the huddle by players like Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce and sacked by Sean Taylor during his first NFL start. That’s a long way of saying that Fitzpatrick has been around for a while.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: What coach Brian Flores said Thursday - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks a few days before the opener vs. Baltimore.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

ESPN’s Riddick says Dolphins have set up Rosen to fail | Miami Herald

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, the former Eagles and Redskins personnel executive, was blunt in his assessment of the Miami Dolphins’ dismantling that included sending Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kenyan Drake expected to get “a lot of touches” this week – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins list Kenyan Drake as their starting running back ahead of Kalen Ballage, and Drake did not appear on the team's injury report Wednesday. Miami appears ready to lean on Drake, who missed three weeks with a foot injury.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen, closing in on NFL debut, says ‘I’m no rookie’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Sam Eguavoen, 26, started 35 games in three years in the CFL and he’s about to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Dolphins Rookies

Four undrafted Miami Dolphins rookies share joyous tales of making the 53-man roster - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins undrafted rookies Shaq Calhoun and Jonathan Ledbetter might start, and Preston Williams and Patrick Laird might contribute

Ravens at Dolphins

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins vs. Ravens

John Congemi breaks down his keys for this weekend's season opener.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: A Lifetime Of Memories | Season Openers

Andy Cohen remembers his favorite Dolphins season openers.

Tanking or not, Dolphins risk losing players’ trust with current plan - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Coach Brian Flores & Co. are in a tough spot: They need to build for the future (a welcome change), but it comes at the cost of winning now.

Former Dolphins

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Speak Thursday

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

