The Splash Zone 9/5/19: Josh Rosen Still Learning Offense

We may have gotten a clue from Chad O’Shea as to why Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the starting quarterback. The offensive coordinator stated that Rosen was still learning the offense and needs some more time. Fitzpatrick has a month head start on Rosen but that isn’t much. Fitzpatrick is just more experienced and has done this many a times.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins coordinator says Josh Rosen is still learning the offense – ProFootballTalk

Why is Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Josh Rosen on the Dolphins' quarterback depth chart? In part because Fitzpatrick has a firmer grasp of the offense. Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea said the 22-year-old Rosen still needs time to develop.

Dolphins Running Backs

I Said It: Kenyan Drake Ready For Ravens

Brian Flores and the Dolphins have begun preparations for the Baltimore Ravens.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Laremy Tunsil was angry at trade, Daniel Kilgore says - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Was rookie guard Michael Deiter shocked? Hardly. He says he learned all about the business when the Dolphins fired his line coach a few days into training camp.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Revisiting Summertime Questions

Andy Cohen looks back at 10 questions that were asked at the beginning of camp.

Inside The Numbers: The Dolphins And Season Openers

For the second consecutive year, the Dolphins will open the regular season at home when they face the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Former Dolphins

The Comeback: Dan Marino

Twenty-five years ago today, Dan Marino figured out a way to return to the form that made him a legend.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/4/19: Why Team Needs Leadership At Quarterback - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins: Random thoughts about the 2019 season (Phinsider Daily) - The Phinsider

On this edition of Phinsider Radio, I give you some random thoughts on the Miami Dolphins moves over the past few days along with the negativity surrounding the team

Dolphins fill practice squad - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have filled their practice squad, adding 11 players to the team so they can continue development as well as assist in preparing the team each week. Typically, a team can only...

Are the 2019 Miami Dolphins ‘Tanking’ in order to land Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa? - The Phinsider

Could the Dolphins already have their eyes set on Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa?