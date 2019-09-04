The Splash Zone 9/4/19: Why Team Needs Leadership At Quarterback

Josh Rosen is the better player, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is the leader this young team needs right now. Fitzpatrick has experienced the highs and lows of football and the coaching staff is hoping he can keep things together in the beginning. It’s only a matter of time before Rosen takes over the starting job at some point during the season, but Fitzpatrick’s leadership should be a plus for the start of the season.

Fitzpatrick’s leadership likely won him Miami Dolphins’ QB job | Miami Herald

Here’s the best way to digest the Miami Dolphins’ decision at quarterback: Josh Rosen might have the better tools. But Ryan Fitzpatrick is a better leader.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dave DeGuglielmo Wants O-Line To Be Tough, Smart

DeGuglielmo will have his offensive line ready for the Ravens.

I Said It: Coordinators, Assistant Coaches Speak With Media

The Dolphins assistant coaches spoke to reporters Tuesday morning.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins’ Xavien Howard not worried he might be traded | Miami Herald

Cornerback Xavien Howard was the biggest name to survive the Dolphins’ second purge, but didn’t seem 100 percent certain that even he was safe from a trade Monday.

Dolphins Roster

AC In The AM: For 12 New Players, Crash Course Has Begun

The new Dolphins additions have less than a week to prepare for the Ravens.

